AGF Management Ltd (AGFb.TO)
AGFb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
$8.02
Open
$8.04
Day's High
$8.18
Day's Low
$8.04
Volume
282,180
Avg. Vol
176,472
52-wk High
$8.29
52-wk Low
$4.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Blake Goldring
|58
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
William Farquharson
|76
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Adrian Basaraba
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Kevin McCreadie
|54
|2014
|President and Chief Investment Officer, AGF Investments Inc.
|
Judy Goldring
|51
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
- BRIEF-AGF Management Ltd announces settlement with Westwood Holdings Group
- BRIEF-AGF reports $35.3 bln total fee-earning assets under management
- BRIEF-AGF Management Q3 EPS C$0.15 from continuing operations
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; oil prices slip
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of Fed meeting