Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)
AGLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
26,116.00ZAc
8:12am BST
26,116.00ZAc
8:12am BST
Change (% chg)
-67.00 (-0.26%)
-67.00 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
26,183.00
26,183.00
Open
26,351.00
26,351.00
Day's High
26,368.00
26,368.00
Day's Low
26,098.00
26,098.00
Volume
44,830
44,830
Avg. Vol
2,279,295
2,279,295
52-wk High
26,705.00
26,705.00
52-wk Low
15,684.00
15,684.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stuart Chambers
|61
|2017
|Designate - Chairman of the Board
|
John Parker
|75
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Mark Cutifani
|59
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Stephen Pearce
|53
|2017
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Bruce Cleaver
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Group
