Assura PLC (AGRP.L)
AGRP.L on London Stock Exchange
60.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
60.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
60.60
60.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,699,678
3,699,678
52-wk High
67.30
67.30
52-wk Low
51.35
51.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Laffin
|57
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan Murphy
|41
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jayne Cottam
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Andrew Darke
|2016
|Property Director, Director
|
Orla Ball
|2016
|Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Assura says Andrew Darke to step down from board at the end of the financial year
- BRIEF-Property group Assura buys 75 medical centres for 154 mln stg
- No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14
- UK Property group Assura names new finance head
- UPDATE 1-UK Property group Assura names new finance head