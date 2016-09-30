Edition:
United Kingdom

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)

AGT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.32CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.40 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
$20.72
Open
$20.70
Day's High
$20.78
Day's Low
$20.16
Volume
79,528
Avg. Vol
103,425
52-wk High
$38.83
52-wk Low
$20.16

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Huseyin Arslan

2009 Executive Chairman of the Board

Murad Al-Katib

2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Howard Rosen

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director

Lori Ireland

2007 Chief Financial Officer

Gaetan Bourassa

2007 Chief Operating Officer
» More People

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc News

» More AGT.TO News