AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)
AGT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.32CAD
9:00pm BST
20.32CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.40 (-1.93%)
$-0.40 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
$20.72
$20.72
Open
$20.70
$20.70
Day's High
$20.78
$20.78
Day's Low
$20.16
$20.16
Volume
79,528
79,528
Avg. Vol
103,425
103,425
52-wk High
$38.83
$38.83
52-wk Low
$20.16
$20.16
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huseyin Arslan
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Murad Al-Katib
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Howard Rosen
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Lori Ireland
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gaetan Bourassa
|2007
|Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as commodity prices rise
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as oil hovers near eight-week high
- BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
- BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility