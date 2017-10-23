Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (AGUA.MX)

AGUA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

28.61MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$28.58
Open
$28.97
Day's High
$28.97
Day's Low
$28.00
Volume
34,436
Avg. Vol
317,447
52-wk High
$30.94
52-wk Low
$21.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco

63 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Mario Antonio Romero Orozco

45 Vice President of Administration and Finance , Director

Gonzalo Uribe Lebrija

43 2011 Vice President of Operations, Director

Carlos Rojas Aboumrad

33 Vice President of New Business, Director

Jose Luis Mantecon Garcia

57 Vice President of Institutional Relations
» More People

Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV News

» More AGUA.MX News