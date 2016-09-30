Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (AHLU.NS)
AHLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
288.45INR
9:58am BST
288.45INR
9:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.30 (+0.45%)
Rs1.30 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs287.15
Rs287.15
Open
Rs288.00
Rs288.00
Day's High
Rs294.95
Rs294.95
Day's Low
Rs287.00
Rs287.00
Volume
11,259
11,259
Avg. Vol
45,799
45,799
52-wk High
Rs410.00
Rs410.00
52-wk Low
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bikramjit Ahluwalia
|75
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Satbeer Singh
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vipin Tiwari
|48
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager - Corporate
|
Shobhit Uppal
|46
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vijay Pal
|2015
|Whole Time Director - Executive Director