Aimia Inc (AIM.TO)

AIM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.58CAD
9:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+2.38%)
Prev Close
$2.52
Open
$2.52
Day's High
$2.58
Day's Low
$2.49
Volume
521,479
Avg. Vol
1,422,585
52-wk High
$9.49
52-wk Low
$1.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Brown

72 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

David Johnston

2017 Group Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Roman Doroniuk

59 2017 Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director

Mark Grafton

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Shailesh Baidwan

2014 President - Global Loyalty Solutions
Aimia Inc News

