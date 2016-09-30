Aimia Inc (AIM.TO)
AIM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.58CAD
9:43pm BST
2.58CAD
9:43pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+2.38%)
$0.06 (+2.38%)
Prev Close
$2.52
$2.52
Open
$2.52
$2.52
Day's High
$2.58
$2.58
Day's Low
$2.49
$2.49
Volume
521,479
521,479
Avg. Vol
1,422,585
1,422,585
52-wk High
$9.49
$9.49
52-wk Low
$1.40
$1.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Brown
|72
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Johnston
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Roman Doroniuk
|59
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Mark Grafton
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Shailesh Baidwan
|2014
|President - Global Loyalty Solutions
