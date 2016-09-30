Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)
AIPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,706.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
5,706.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
-74.00 (-1.28%)
-74.00 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
5,780.00
5,780.00
Open
5,705.00
5,705.00
Day's High
5,810.00
5,810.00
Day's Low
5,705.00
5,705.00
Volume
61,652
61,652
Avg. Vol
102,672
102,672
52-wk High
6,794.00
6,794.00
52-wk Low
4,301.00
4,301.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Clifford Raphiri
|53
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Hall
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Dorette Neethling
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ntando Simelane
|2011
|Company Secretary and Head of Legal
|
Juliet Fourie
|2014
|Managing Director - Consumer
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- South Africa's Adcock Ingram to acquire Genop Holdings
- BRIEF-Adcock says to buy Genop Holdings Proprietary for a confidential price
- BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings says increase of 7% in FY turnover to 5,936 mln rand
- BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings sees FY HEPS between 310 cents and 313 cents