Airbus SE (AIR.PA)
AIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
81.29EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
€81.29
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,745,401
52-wk High
€82.25
52-wk Low
€51.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Denis Ranque
|65
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Fabrice Bregier
|56
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer Airbus and President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thomas Enders
|58
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director
|
Harald Wilhelm
|51
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer of Airbus and Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Dirk Hoke
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer Airbus Defence and Space, Member of the Executive Committee
