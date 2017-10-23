Edition:
Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

AIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.29EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€81.29
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,745,401
52-wk High
€82.25
52-wk Low
€51.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Denis Ranque

65 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Fabrice Bregier

56 2017 Chief Operating Officer Airbus and President Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee

Thomas Enders

58 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director

Harald Wilhelm

51 2012 Chief Financial Officer of Airbus and Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Member of the Executive Committee

Dirk Hoke

48 2016 Chief Executive Officer Airbus Defence and Space, Member of the Executive Committee
