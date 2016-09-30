Edition:
United Kingdom

Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

AIRF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.15EUR
12:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€13.21
Open
€13.20
Day's High
€13.30
Day's Low
€13.10
Volume
1,041,372
Avg. Vol
3,444,855
52-wk High
€13.97
52-wk Low
€4.78

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Marc Janaillac

64 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Frederic Gagey

61 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Christophe Lalanne

51 2015 Executive Vice-President Information Technology, Member of the Executive Committee

Patrick Alexandre

62 2013 Executive Vice-President Commercial - Sales & Alliances, Member of the Executive Committee

Jerome Nanty

55 2016 Executive Vice-President Corporate Secretary and EVP Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President Corporate Secretary and Transformation, Air France
Air France KLM SA News

