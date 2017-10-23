Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)
AIRP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
105.55EUR
23 Oct 2017
105.55EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€105.55
€105.55
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
792,209
792,209
52-wk High
€106.20
€106.20
52-wk Low
€81.84
€81.84
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Benoit Potier
|59
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the General Management Team and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Fabienne Lecorvaisier
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Operations Control, Diving, Welding
|
Guy Salzgeber
|59
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Europe Industries Frankfurt hub, Executive Vice President, Group Procurement
|
Francois Darchis
|61
|Senior Vice President - Strategy, IDST (Innovation, Digital, Science, Technologies), Information Technologies, Industrial Merchant World Business Line
|
Jean-Marc de Royere
|52
|2013
|Senior Vice President - International, Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility
