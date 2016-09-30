Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)
AIXGn.DE on Xetra
11.29EUR
4:35pm BST
11.29EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.29 (+2.68%)
€0.29 (+2.68%)
Prev Close
€10.99
€10.99
Open
€11.10
€11.10
Day's High
€11.39
€11.39
Day's Low
€11.09
€11.09
Volume
1,602,677
1,602,677
Avg. Vol
1,884,282
1,884,282
52-wk High
€11.59
€11.59
52-wk Low
€3.03
€3.03
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kim Schindelhauer
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Interim Chief Executive Officer
|
Bernd Schulte
|54
|2002
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board
|
Holger Juergensen
|57
|2016
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Felix Grawert
|2017
|Member of the Executive Board
|
Andreas Biagosch
|62
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 24
- BRIEF-Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. approves Aixtron's sale of ALD/CVD memory product line
- BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser
- UPDATE 2-Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance
- BRIEF-Aixtron receives order for AIX G5+ platform