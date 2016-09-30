Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)
AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
50.23EUR
2:58pm BST
50.23EUR
2:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.04 (+0.08%)
€0.04 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€50.19
€50.19
Open
€50.00
€50.00
Day's High
€50.60
€50.60
Day's Low
€49.97
€49.97
Volume
5,706
5,706
Avg. Vol
20,498
20,498
52-wk High
€52.96
€52.96
52-wk Low
€30.00
€30.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maurice Ricci
|52
|1999
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee
|
Nicolas Valtille
|47
|2012
|Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance Director, Director
|
Jean-Franck Ricci
|44
|Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Key Accounts Development, Director
|
Stephane Descos
|45
|2007
|International Executive Director, Member of the Management Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Harald Keller
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of Germany Business Unit
