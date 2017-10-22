Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)
AKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
9.52TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.27TL (-2.76%)
Prev Close
9.79TL
Open
9.76TL
Day's High
9.76TL
Day's Low
9.52TL
Volume
13,162,816
Avg. Vol
16,010,463
52-wk High
10.72TL
52-wk Low
7.33TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suzan Sabanci Dincer
|2008
|Chairman and Executive Board Member
|
Erol Sabanci
|79
|2008
|Honorary Chairman and Consultant to the Board - Board Member
|
Sabri Binbasgil
|2012
|Board Member and Chief Executive Officer
|
Hayri Culhaci
|2010
|Vice Chairman and Executive Board Member
|
Kemal Ozus
|2007
|Executive Vice President - CFO
