Arkema SA (AKE.PA)
AKE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
105.60EUR
3:15pm BST
105.60EUR
3:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.55 (-0.52%)
€-0.55 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
€106.15
€106.15
Open
€105.90
€105.90
Day's High
€106.30
€106.30
Day's Low
€105.45
€105.45
Volume
73,857
73,857
Avg. Vol
219,241
219,241
52-wk High
€107.00
€107.00
52-wk Low
€80.44
€80.44
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thierry Le Henaff
|54
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thierry Lemonnier
|64
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Michel Delaborde
|61
|Executive Vice President Human Resources and Communication, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Christophe Andre
|46
|2016
|Executive Vice President for Technical Polymers and Performance Additives, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Luc Benoit-Cattin
|54
|2011
|Executive Vice President Industry, Member of the Executive Committee
