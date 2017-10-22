Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)
AKSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
13.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.23%)
-0.03TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
13.03TL
13.03TL
Open
12.95TL
12.95TL
Day's High
13.13TL
13.13TL
Day's Low
12.85TL
12.85TL
Volume
491,268
491,268
Avg. Vol
428,190
428,190
52-wk High
14.56TL
14.56TL
52-wk Low
8.26TL
8.26TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Berkman
|74
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Raif Dinckok
|44
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Eren Dik
|Director of Financial Affairs
|
Sabri Arca
|55
|2011
|Business Development, Sales and Marketing Director
|
Cengiz Tas
|49
|2011
|General Manager, Member of the Board