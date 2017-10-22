Akis Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (AKSGY.IS)
AKSGY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.09TRY
22 Oct 2017
3.09TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-0.64%)
-0.02TL (-0.64%)
Prev Close
3.11TL
3.11TL
Open
3.11TL
3.11TL
Day's High
3.14TL
3.14TL
Day's Low
3.08TL
3.08TL
Volume
455,342
455,342
Avg. Vol
401,636
401,636
52-wk High
3.62TL
3.62TL
52-wk Low
2.53TL
2.53TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmet Dorduncu
|63
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nilufer Ciftci
|61
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Naile Yurukoglu
|Deputy General Manager for Finance
|
Ihsan Durusoy
|Member of the Board - General Manager
|
Alize Eyuboglu
|Member of the Board - Deputy General Manager for Sales and Marketing