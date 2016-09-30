Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)
AKZO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
77.61EUR
9:30am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.06 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€77.55
Open
€77.55
Day's High
€77.66
Day's Low
€77.43
Volume
115,467
Avg. Vol
689,140
52-wk High
€83.09
52-wk Low
€56.36
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antony Burgmans
|70
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thierry Vanlancker
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Byron Grote
|69
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Maelys Castella
|51
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management and the Executive Committee
|
Ruud Joosten
|53
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
