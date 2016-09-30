Edition:
United Kingdom

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

AKZO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

77.61EUR
9:30am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€77.55
Open
€77.55
Day's High
€77.66
Day's Low
€77.43
Volume
115,467
Avg. Vol
689,140
52-wk High
€83.09
52-wk Low
€56.36

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Antony Burgmans

70 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thierry Vanlancker

53 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Byron Grote

69 2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Maelys Castella

51 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management and the Executive Committee

Ruud Joosten

53 2017 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Akzo Nobel NV News

» More AKZO.AS News