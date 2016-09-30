Edition:
AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)

ALA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

29.35CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$29.32
Open
$29.41
Day's High
$29.50
Day's Low
$29.05
Volume
756,773
Avg. Vol
478,263
52-wk High
$35.55
52-wk Low
$26.87

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Cornhill

64 2016 Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

David Harris

54 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Watson

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

John O'Brien

2016 President, Chief Operating Officer of AltaGas Services (U.S.) Inc.

Corine Bushfield

40 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer
AltaGas Ltd News

