Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)
ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.44TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Izzet Garih
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ishak Alaton
|88
|2015
|Honorary President
|
Ayhan Yavrucu
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|
M. Alper Kaptanoglu
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Contracting
|
Vedat Alaton
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director