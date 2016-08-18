Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)
ALD.L on London Stock Exchange
303.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
303.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
303.50
303.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,489,311
1,489,311
52-wk High
310.00
310.00
52-wk Low
162.04
162.04
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Danuta Gray
|58
|2017
|Non-Executive Interim Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Monks
|55
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
James Mack
|43
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Dana Cuffe
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Christine Palmer
|2017
|Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director
