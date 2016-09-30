Edition:
United Kingdom

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALEM.NS)

ALEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

496.95INR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.50 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs495.45
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs500.00
Day's Low
Rs490.30
Volume
56,316
Avg. Vol
63,307
52-wk High
Rs694.00
52-wk Low
Rs469.85

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chirayu Amin

66 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Rajkumar Baheti

54 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Executive Director

Ajay Desai

2014 Associate Vice President-Finance, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Pranav Amin

38 2016 Managing Director, Executive Director

Shaunak Amin

2016 Managing Director, Director
» More People

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

» More ALEM.NS News