Edition:
United Kingdom

Alfa SAB de CV (ALFAA.MX)

ALFAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

20.05MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$20.11
Open
$20.25
Day's High
$20.26
Day's Low
$19.73
Volume
11,112,656
Avg. Vol
9,048,912
52-wk High
$29.48
52-wk Low
$18.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Armando Garza Sada

60 2010 Chairman of the Board

Alvaro Fernandez Garza

49 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ramon Alberto Leal Chapa

48 Chief Financial Officer

Mario Paez Gonzalez

67 2010 Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Alimentos

Armando Tamez Martinez

Chief Executive Officer of Nemak
» More People

Alfa SAB de CV News

» More ALFAA.MX News