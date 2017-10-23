Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)
ALFAAL.L on London Stock Exchange
487.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
487.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.60 (-0.53%)
-2.60 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
490.00
490.00
Open
495.00
495.00
Day's High
495.00
495.00
Day's Low
486.20
486.20
Volume
158,321
158,321
Avg. Vol
327,326
327,326
52-wk High
536.00
536.00
52-wk Low
325.00
325.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Page
|54
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Denton
|45
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Vivienne Maclachlan
|38
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Matthew White
|40
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Ralph Neuff
|42
|Chief Information Officer