Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)
ALPA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
17.94BRL
23 Oct 2017
17.94BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.04 (+0.22%)
R$ 0.04 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
R$ 17.90
R$ 17.90
Open
R$ 17.90
R$ 17.90
Day's High
R$ 17.99
R$ 17.99
Day's Low
R$ 17.80
R$ 17.80
Volume
465,800
465,800
Avg. Vol
746,966
746,966
52-wk High
R$ 18.03
R$ 18.03
52-wk Low
R$ 9.26
R$ 9.26
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vincent Trius
|58
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marcio Luiz Simoes Utsch
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Fabio Leite de Souza
|43
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and New Business Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Adalberto Fernandes Granjo
|48
|2011
|Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Ana Marcia Lopes
|Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Loma Negra hires banks for U.S.-Argentina IPO as early as Sept -sources
- J&F asset sales tied to Brazil nod to leniency accord, sources say
- UPDATE 1-J&F asset sales tied to Brazil nod to leniency accord, sources say
- J&F asset sales tied to Brazil nod to leniency, sources say
- UPDATE 1-Brazil prosecutor says new audio threatens Batista leniency deal