Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)
ALRR.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
67.49PLN
1:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
-2.69zł (-3.83%)
Prev Close
70.18zł
Open
69.44zł
Day's High
69.44zł
Day's Low
65.50zł
Volume
571,416
Avg. Vol
304,009
52-wk High
77.41zł
52-wk Low
41.60zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tomasz Kulik
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wojciech Sobieraj
|2008
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Witold Skrok
|2011
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Finance
|
Malgorzata Bartler
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Management Board
|
Krzysztof Czuba
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Management Board
