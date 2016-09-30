Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)
ALS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.54CAD
8:59pm BST
12.54CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+0.88%)
$0.11 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
$12.43
$12.43
Open
$12.46
$12.46
Day's High
$12.63
$12.63
Day's Low
$12.36
$12.36
Volume
44,887
44,887
Avg. Vol
42,560
42,560
52-wk High
$14.06
$14.06
52-wk Low
$10.05
$10.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Baker
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Dalton
|43
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Ben Lewis
|48
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lawrence Winter
|2006
|Vice President - Exploration
|
Chad Wells
|43
|2017
|Vice President - Business Development, Corporate Secretary