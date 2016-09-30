Edition:
United Kingdom

Solutions 30 SE (ALS30.PA)

ALS30.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

25.51EUR
3:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
€25.39
Open
€25.43
Day's High
€25.69
Day's Low
€25.27
Volume
11,735
Avg. Vol
85,497
52-wk High
€30.47
52-wk Low
€12.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Marie Descarpentries

81 2009 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Gianbeppi Fortis

55 2005 Chairman of the Executive Board

Karim Rachedi

45 General Director, Member of the Executive Board

Olivier Raguin

34 2016 Member of the Executive Board

Jean Morisson de la Bassetiere

64 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board
Solutions 30 SE News

