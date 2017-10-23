Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)
ALSC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
17.96BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.58 (-3.13%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.54
Open
R$ 18.62
Day's High
R$ 18.63
Day's Low
R$ 17.86
Volume
636,500
Avg. Vol
621,261
52-wk High
R$ 19.47
52-wk Low
R$ 12.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Delcio Lage Mendes
|71
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Renato Feitosa Rique
|59
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Renato Ribeiro de Andrade Botelho
|54
|1997
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Leandro Lopes
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Paula Guimaraes Fonseca
|46
|2009
|Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board