Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)

ALSC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.96BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.58 (-3.13%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.54
Open
R$ 18.62
Day's High
R$ 18.63
Day's Low
R$ 17.86
Volume
636,500
Avg. Vol
621,261
52-wk High
R$ 19.47
52-wk Low
R$ 12.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Delcio Lage Mendes

71 2017 Chairman of the Board

Renato Feitosa Rique

59 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Renato Ribeiro de Andrade Botelho

54 1997 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Leandro Lopes

2017 Chief Operating Officer

Paula Guimaraes Fonseca

46 2009 Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
