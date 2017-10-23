Edition:
United Kingdom

Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

ALSO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.15EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€35.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
759,877
52-wk High
€36.50
52-wk Low
€23.45

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Henri Poupart-Lafarge

48 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Jacques Morin

2014 Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Cochet

53 2011 Executive Vice President, President of Alstom Thermal Power Sector, Member of the Executive Com.

Jerome Pecresse

46 2011 Executive Vice President, President of Alstom Renewable Power Sector, Member of the Executive Committee

Greg Poux-Guillaume

46 2011 Executive Vice President, President of Alstom Grid Sector, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Alstom SA News

» More ALSO.PA News