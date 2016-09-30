Edition:
United Kingdom

Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA)

ALTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.96EUR
3:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€16.00
Open
€15.94
Day's High
€16.08
Day's Low
€15.94
Volume
147,462
Avg. Vol
329,131
52-wk High
€16.80
52-wk Low
€11.71

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dominique Cerutti

2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Cyril Roger

48 2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Southern Europe and Middle East, Member of the Executive Committee

Olivier Aldrin

2011 Executive Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee

Pascal Brier

2011 Executive Vice President - Strategy, Innovation, Solutions and Group Communication, Member of the Executive Committee

Daniel Chaffraix

Executive Vice President - Transformation, Member of the Executive Committee
Altran Technologies SA News

