Aluar Aluminio Argentino SAIC (ALU.BA)
ALU.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
13.45ARS
23 Oct 2017
13.45ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+1.51%)
$0.20 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$13.25
$13.25
Open
$13.45
$13.45
Day's High
$13.50
$13.50
Day's Low
$12.90
$12.90
Volume
2,069,256
2,069,256
Avg. Vol
717,540
717,540
52-wk High
$13.50
$13.50
52-wk Low
$8.80
$8.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Javier Santiago Madanes Quintanilla
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Friedenthal
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Norberto Andres Romero
|2013
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Alberto Eduardo Martinez Costa
|2013
|Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Investor Relations, Secretary, Director
|
Alejandro Oscar Deluca
|2009
|Director of Human Resources