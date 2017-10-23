Alupar Investimento SA (ALUP11.SA)
ALUP11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
18.29BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Luiz de Godoy Pereira
|51
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Paulo Roberto de Godoy Pereira
|62
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Enio Luigi Nucci
|60
|2015
|Commercial and Technical Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Silvani Alves Pereira
|55
|2016
|Director
|
Osvaldo Bruno Brasil Cavalcante
|38
|2012
|Director