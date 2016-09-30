Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)
AMA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
56.62EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Antonio Tazon Garcia
|74
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Luis Maroto Camino
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero
|75
|2011
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ana de Pro Gonzalo
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Herve Couturier
|59
|2012
|Executive Vice President of Research & Development
- UPDATE 2-Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease
- UPDATE 1-U.S. government auditor to look into airline IT disruptions -letter
- Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports
- UPDATE 2-Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports
- BRIEF-Spain's Amadeus says systems recovered, functioning normally