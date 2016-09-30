Edition:
United Kingdom

Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)

AMA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

56.62EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€56.66
Open
€56.65
Day's High
€56.93
Day's Low
€56.57
Volume
31,762
Avg. Vol
602,313
52-wk High
€57.45
52-wk Low
€39.84

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Antonio Tazon Garcia

74 2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

Luis Maroto Camino

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero

75 2011 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Ana de Pro Gonzalo

Chief Financial Officer

Herve Couturier

59 2012 Executive Vice President of Research & Development
Amadeus IT Group SA News

