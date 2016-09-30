Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)
AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
701.00INR
10:01am BST
701.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.30 (+1.34%)
Rs9.30 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs691.70
Rs691.70
Open
Rs694.00
Rs694.00
Day's High
Rs703.95
Rs703.95
Day's Low
Rs692.05
Rs692.05
Volume
444,865
444,865
Avg. Vol
480,507
480,507
52-wk High
Rs1,054.00
Rs1,054.00
52-wk Low
Rs674.00
Rs674.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramachandra Galla
|77
|2005
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
S Vijayanand
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jayadev Galla
|49
|2013
|Vice Chairman, Managing Director
|
S. Raghavendra
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
M. Rajaram
|66
|2013
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer