Marisa Lojas SA (AMAR3.SA)
AMAR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
8.72BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.27 (-3.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 8.99
Open
R$ 8.99
Day's High
R$ 9.03
Day's Low
R$ 8.63
Volume
501,700
Avg. Vol
784,460
52-wk High
R$ 10.16
52-wk Low
R$ 5.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcio Luiz Goldfarb
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelo Pereira Malta Araujo
|55
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Adalberto Pereira dos Santos
|52
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Jose Luiz da Silva Cunha
|2001
|Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Ricardo Jose Ribeiro dos Santos
|2012
|Chief Equity and Expansion Officer, Member of the Executive Board