Edition:
United Kingdom

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

36,722.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

-69.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
36,791.00
Open
36,791.00
Day's High
36,899.00
Day's Low
36,107.00
Volume
44,259
Avg. Vol
264,370
52-wk High
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Moosa

59 2013 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Griffith

52 2012 Chief Executive officer, Executive Director

Ian Botha

45 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

July Ndlovu

51 2016 Chief Executive Officer: SA - Anglo American Coal

Andrew Hinkly

52 2012 Executive Head - Marketing
» More People

Anglo American Platinum Ltd News

» More AMSJ.J News