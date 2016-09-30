Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)
AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
36,722.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)
-69.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
36,791.00
Open
36,791.00
Day's High
36,899.00
Day's Low
36,107.00
Volume
44,259
Avg. Vol
264,370
52-wk High
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Moosa
|59
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Christopher Griffith
|52
|2012
|Chief Executive officer, Executive Director
|
Ian Botha
|45
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
July Ndlovu
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer: SA - Anglo American Coal
|
Andrew Hinkly
|52
|2012
|Executive Head - Marketing
