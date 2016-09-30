Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)
AMUN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
70.13EUR
3:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.47 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€70.60
Open
€70.77
Day's High
€70.87
Day's Low
€69.58
Volume
92,831
Avg. Vol
130,152
52-wk High
€71.30
52-wk Low
€41.77
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Paul Chifflet
|68
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yves Perrier
|62
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Xavier Barrois
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board - Information Systems and Operations
|
Isabelle Seneterre
|Member of the Executive Board - Human Resources
|
Pascal Blanque
|Member of the Executive Board - Chief Investment Officer, Institutional Activity and Distributors
