America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)

AMXL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

17.91MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$17.92
Open
$18.20
Day's High
$18.20
Day's Low
$17.88
Volume
29,031,964
Avg. Vol
47,214,355
52-wk High
$18.44
52-wk Low
$11.07

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Slim Domit

50 2015 Chairman of the Board

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

51 2000 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Patrick Slim Domit

48 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo

60 2001 Chief Financial Officer

Antonio Cosio Pando

2015 Director and Vice President of Grupo Hotelero las Brisas
America Movil SAB de CV News

