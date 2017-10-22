Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (ANACM.IS)
ANACM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.28TRY
22 Oct 2017
2.28TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.01TL (+0.44%)
0.01TL (+0.44%)
Prev Close
2.27TL
2.27TL
Open
2.26TL
2.26TL
Day's High
2.30TL
2.30TL
Day's Low
2.24TL
2.24TL
Volume
2,784,478
2,784,478
Avg. Vol
2,695,671
2,695,671
52-wk High
2.44TL
2.44TL
52-wk Low
1.30TL
1.30TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmet Kirman
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Frederic Colley
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Financial Affairs Director
|
Abdullah Kilinc
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dogan Altinoglu
|Vice President of Sales and Marketing
|
Mustafa Cetiner
|Vice President of Glass Packaging Group - Production