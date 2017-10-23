GAEC Educacao SA (ANIM3.SA)
ANIM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
23.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.09 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.10
Open
R$ 23.32
Day's High
R$ 23.36
Day's Low
R$ 22.94
Volume
110,500
Avg. Vol
165,622
52-wk High
R$ 24.94
52-wk Low
R$ 11.69
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Krepel Goldberg
|40
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Faccini Castanho
|41
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gabriel Ralston Correa Ribeiro
|42
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mauricio Nogueira Escobar
|41
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Leonardo Barros Haddad
|41
|Investor Relations Officer