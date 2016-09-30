Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)
ANRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.70INR
10:02am BST
58.70INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+6.24%)
Rs3.45 (+6.24%)
Prev Close
Rs55.25
Rs55.25
Open
Rs55.65
Rs55.65
Day's High
Rs59.75
Rs59.75
Day's Low
Rs55.25
Rs55.25
Volume
3,320,577
3,320,577
Avg. Vol
1,487,436
1,487,436
52-wk High
Rs71.60
Rs71.60
52-wk Low
Rs32.65
Rs32.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Sarin
|73
|1992
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Amit Sarin
|43
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Navneet Singh
|2012
|President - Admin. & Marketing
|
Aman Sarin
|39
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Amar Sarin
|30
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer