Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)
ANTO.L on London Stock Exchange
1,003.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,003.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,003.00
1,003.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,985,481
2,985,481
52-wk High
1,071.50
1,071.50
52-wk Low
496.30
496.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Ivan Arriagada Herrera
|2016
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Alfredo Atucha
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Administration
|
Hernan Menares
|2011
|Vice President - Operations
|
Gonzalo Sanchez
|2012
|Vice President - Sales
- FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- UPDATE 1-FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- FTSE flirts with record levels as miners, banks boost
- Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets
- UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets
- Should I top up on mining stocks after today's results?
- Are these shares worth buying after today's results?
- Are Gem Diamonds Limited, Antofagasta plc and Lonmin plc top buys today?
- Should you buy last week's winners Antofagasta plc, Supergroup plc and International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA?
- Antofagasta plc, Randgold Resources Limited and National Grid plc are still charging! When will they stop?
- Why I'm avoiding FTSE 100 mining giants Anglo American plc, Fresnillo plc and Antofagasta plc!