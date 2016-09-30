Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)
AOI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.54CAD
8:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
$1.51
Open
$1.55
Day's High
$1.56
Day's Low
$1.53
Volume
201,700
Avg. Vol
85,367
52-wk High
$2.81
52-wk Low
$1.51
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Keith Hill
|57
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ian Gibbs
|49
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Timothy Thomas
|57
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Mark Dingley
|2014
|Vice President, Operations
|
Paul Martinez
|2011
|Vice President Exploration
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices
- Kenya delays crude production until oil law amendments agreed
- BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
- BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
- Tullow says makes oil discovery in Kenyan well