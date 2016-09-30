Edition:
alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)

AOXG.DE on Xetra

12.06EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
€12.20
Open
€12.15
Day's High
€12.21
Day's Low
€12.05
Volume
216,262
Avg. Vol
257,320
52-wk High
€12.84
52-wk Low
€11.07

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johannes Conradi

54 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Olivier Elamine

45 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Richard Mully

56 2016 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Alexander Dexne

52 2007 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Bernhard Duettmann

58 2017 Member of the Supervisory Board
alstria office REIT AG News

