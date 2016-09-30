Aphria Inc (APH.TO)
APH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.00CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$6.94
Open
$7.09
Day's High
$7.12
Day's Low
$6.97
Volume
1,785,417
Avg. Vol
1,273,182
52-wk High
$8.77
52-wk Low
$3.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Victor Neufeld
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Cole Cacciavillani
|Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
John Cervini
|Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
Carl Merton
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gary Leong
|Chief Scientific Officer
- BRIEF-Aphria says executives met with TSX representatives
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX grinds higher as Bombardier soars on Airbus deal
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances as Bombardier leaps on Airbus deal, financials rise
- Shares of Canada's Aphria slump as marijuana faces regulatory risk
- BRIEF-Aphria responds to CSA, TSX staff notices