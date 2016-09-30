Edition:
United Kingdom

Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

APH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.00CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$6.94
Open
$7.09
Day's High
$7.12
Day's Low
$6.97
Volume
1,785,417
Avg. Vol
1,273,182
52-wk High
$8.77
52-wk Low
$3.37

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Victor Neufeld

Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Cole Cacciavillani

Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder

John Cervini

Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder

Carl Merton

Chief Financial Officer

Gary Leong

Chief Scientific Officer
» More People

Aphria Inc News

» More APH.TO News