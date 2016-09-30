Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)
APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,062.05INR
10:01am BST
1,062.05INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.04%)
Rs-0.40 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs1,062.45
Rs1,062.45
Open
Rs1,066.95
Rs1,066.95
Day's High
Rs1,072.00
Rs1,072.00
Day's Low
Rs1,052.50
Rs1,052.50
Volume
110,138
110,138
Avg. Vol
333,229
333,229
52-wk High
Rs1,372.50
Rs1,372.50
52-wk Low
Rs985.90
Rs985.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prathap Reddy
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
Shobana Kamineni
|56
|2014
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Preetha Reddy
|59
|2014
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Krishnan Akhileswaran
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Hariprasad
|President - Hospital Division
- BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit more than halves
- BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down 40.7 pct
- BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals