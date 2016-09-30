Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)
AQN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.92CAD
9:00pm BST
13.92CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-0.57%)
$-0.08 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$14.00
$14.00
Open
$14.07
$14.07
Day's High
$14.07
$14.07
Day's Low
$13.89
$13.89
Volume
462,789
462,789
Avg. Vol
809,908
809,908
52-wk High
$14.35
$14.35
52-wk Low
$10.47
$10.47
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Moore
|58
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Robertson
|57
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Christopher Jarratt
|58
|2009
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
David Bronicheski
|57
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
George Trisic
|56
|2016
|Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Secretary