Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE)

AR4G.DE on Xetra

51.41EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.41 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
€51.00
Open
€50.89
Day's High
€51.87
Day's Low
€50.88
Volume
135,371
Avg. Vol
156,903
52-wk High
€67.32
52-wk Low
€34.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Woessner

79 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dirk Markus

46 2013 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Bernd Muehlfriedel

46 2013 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Gert Purkert

2006 Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer

Donatus Albrecht

2008 Chief Investment Officer, Member of the Management Board
Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA News

