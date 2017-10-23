Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (ARA.MX)
ARA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
6.36MXN
23 Oct 2017
6.36MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.79%)
$0.05 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
$6.31
$6.31
Open
$6.26
$6.26
Day's High
$6.38
$6.38
Day's Low
$6.21
$6.21
Volume
1,089,189
1,089,189
Avg. Vol
798,570
798,570
52-wk High
$7.60
$7.60
52-wk Low
$5.80
$5.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
German Ahumada Russek
|69
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager - Real Estate Division
|
Miguel Guillermo Lozano Pardinas
|2016
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Luis Felipe Ahumada Russek
|66
|Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of Construction and Development Division
|
German Ahumada Alduncin
|37
|2009
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Alicia Enriquez Pimentel
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer