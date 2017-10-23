Edition:
United Kingdom

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (ARA.MX)

ARA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

6.36MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
$6.31
Open
$6.26
Day's High
$6.38
Day's Low
$6.21
Volume
1,089,189
Avg. Vol
798,570
52-wk High
$7.60
52-wk Low
$5.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

German Ahumada Russek

69 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager - Real Estate Division

Miguel Guillermo Lozano Pardinas

2016 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Luis Felipe Ahumada Russek

66 Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of Construction and Development Division

German Ahumada Alduncin

37 2009 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Alicia Enriquez Pimentel

2017 Chief Financial Officer
Consorcio Ara SAB de CV News

